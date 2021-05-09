The Chief Human Resources Officer of BCE (NYSE: BCE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Human Resources Officer of BCE (BCE – Research Report), Bernard Ie Duc, sold shares of BCE for $508.1K.

Based on BCE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $674 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.64 billion and had a net profit of $718 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.81 and a one-year low of $37.73. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 942.51K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.38, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on BCE has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BCE Inc., formerly Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., is Canada’s largest communications company. The company engages in providing advanced broadband communication networks, wireless, wireline, and Internet services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the country. It also offers television (TV) services including conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services, as well as digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services.