The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Silver Dollar Resources (Other OTC: SLVDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Silver Dollar Resources (SLVDF – Research Report), Jeffery Smulders, sold shares of SLVDF for $40.1K.

Currently, Silver Dollar Resources has an average volume of 59.80K. The company has a one-year high of $2.51 and a one-year low of $0.53.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs thereon. Its properties include La Joya Project in Mexico; Longlegged Lake Property and Pakwash Lake Property in Ontario.