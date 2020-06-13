The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Mongolia Growth Group (Other OTC: MNGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF – Research Report), Genevieve Walkden, bought shares of MNGGF for $32.3K.

Following this transaction Genevieve Walkden’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $150K. In addition to Genevieve Walkden, one other MNGGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Mongolia Growth Group has an average volume of 752.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.02K worth of MNGGF shares and purchased $32.3K worth of MNGGF shares.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a real estate investment and development company, which engages in the ownership of commercial investment property assets. It operates through the Investment Property and Corporate segment. The Investment Property segment consists of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia. The company was founded by Harris Benjamin Kupperman and Jordan Calonego on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.