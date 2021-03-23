The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Hammond Power Solutions is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF – Research Report), Christopher R Huether, exercised options to sell 15,000 HMDPF shares for a total transaction value of $144K.

Following Christopher R Huether’s last HMDPF Sell transaction on September 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.91 and a one-year low of $3.75. HMDPF’s market cap is $89.67 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.00. Currently, Hammond Power Solutions has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $144K worth of HMDPF shares and purchased $9,500 worth of HMDPF shares. The insider sentiment on Hammond Power Solutions has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. It supports the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries. The company was founded by Oliver Hammond and Len Hammond in 1917 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.