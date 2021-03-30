The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of GoldMining (NYSE MKT: GLDG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of GoldMining (GLDG – Research Report), Pat Obara, sold shares of GLDG for $138.2K.

In addition to Pat Obara, 2 other GLDG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, GoldMining has an average volume of 283.23K. The company has a one-year high of $3.35 and a one-year low of $0.82.

The insider sentiment on GoldMining has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pat Obara’s trades have generated a -34.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero. The company was founded by Amir Adnani on September 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.