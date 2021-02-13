The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Chemistree Technology is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Chemistree Technology (CHMJF – Research Report), Douglas Edward Ford, exercised options to sell 30,000 CHMJF shares for a total transaction value of $3,750.

Based on Chemistree Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.97K and GAAP net loss of -$757,496. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $992.3K. Currently, Chemistree Technology has an average volume of 83.33K. CHMJF’s market cap is $3.44 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Chemistree Technology Inc. is an investment company. It focuses on making investments or acquisitions in areas relating to the U.S. cannabis sector, and provides turn-key solutions for the U.S. regulated cannabis industry, and branding, licensing and marketing strategies to existing participants. The Company’s investment objective is to seek investment opportunities in the cannabis sector, where cannabis-related activities are permitted and to achieve an acceptable rate of return by focusing on opportunities with risk to reward profiles. Chemistree was founded by Karl Eric Kottmeier on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.