The Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Black Tusk Resources (Other OTC: BTKRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Secretary of Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF – Research Report), Roman Reuven Rubin, bought shares of BTKRF for $7,500.

Over the last month, Roman Reuven Rubin has reported another 34 Buy trades on BTKRF for a total of $505.8K. In addition to Roman Reuven Rubin, 18 other BTKRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Black Tusk Resources has an average volume of 475. BTKRF’s market cap is $7.18 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $815.4K worth of BTKRF shares and purchased $174.9K worth of BTKRF shares. The insider sentiment on Black Tusk Resources has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Roman Reuven Rubin's trades have generated a 57.2% average return based on past transactions.

Black Tusk Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company based in Canada. The company is focused on gold development in North America. Its project includes Golden Valley, Cluster, and Goldsmith in the area of Quebec, Canada.