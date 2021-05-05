The Chief Financial Officer of Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Douglas Lee Tobler, bought shares of VGZ for $3,257.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Lee Tobler’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $83K. In addition to Douglas Lee Tobler, one other VGZ executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VGZ’s market cap is $110 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 257.00. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 228.61K. The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.72.

Starting in June 2020, VGZ received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $132.1K worth of VGZ shares and purchased $6,497 worth of VGZ shares. The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.