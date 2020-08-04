The Chief Financial Officer of Vista Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Douglas Lee Tobler, exercised options to sell 7,691 VGZ shares for a total transaction value of $8,998.

This recent transaction decreases Douglas Lee Tobler’s holding in the company by 684% to a total of $18.02K. This is Tobler’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:LYD back in April 2015

Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 861.52K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.48. The company has a one-year high of $1.32 and a one-year low of $0.36.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.