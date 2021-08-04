The Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report), Mark W Hahn, exercised options to sell 1,302 VRNA shares for a total transaction value of $7,989.

VRNA’s market cap is $355 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a one-year high of $9.72 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, Verona Pharma has an average volume of 146.

The insider sentiment on Verona Pharma has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark W Hahn's trades have generated a 1.8% average return based on past transactions.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.