The Chief Financial Officer of U3O8 (Other OTC: UWEFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of U3O8 (UWEFF – Research Report), John Charles Ross, sold shares of UWEFF for $3,754.

This is Ross’ first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions.

Currently, U3O8 has an average volume of 53. UWEFF’s market cap is $2.53 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.01.

John Charles Ross' trades have generated a 17.8% average return based on past transactions.

U3O8 Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of uranium resources and battery commodities. It project portfolio includes Berlin, Laguna Salada, and Kurupung. The company was founded by Patrick F. N. Anderson and Keith M. Barron on December 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.