The Chief Financial Officer of U3O8 (Other OTC: UWEFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of U3O8 (UWEFF – Research Report), John Charles Ross, bought shares of UWEFF for $2,537.

This recent transaction increases John Charles Ross’ holding in the company by 8% to a total of $28.81K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.03.

U3O8 Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of uranium resources and battery commodities. It project portfolio includes Berlin, Laguna Salada, and Kurupung. The company was founded by Patrick F. N. Anderson and Keith M. Barron on December 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.