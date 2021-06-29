The Chief Financial Officer of Touchstone Exploration is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF – Research Report), Christopher Scott Budau, exercised options to sell 69,000 PBEGF shares for a total transaction value of $93.84K.

In addition to Christopher Scott Budau, 3 other PBEGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Touchstone Exploration has an average volume of 29.42K. The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $0.61.

The insider sentiment on Touchstone Exploration has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.