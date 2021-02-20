The Chief Financial Officer of Surge Energy (Other OTC: ZPTAF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Surge Energy (ZPTAF – Research Report), Jared Andrew Renton Ducs, sold shares of ZPTAF for $21.2K.

Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 63.13K. ZPTAF’s market cap is $132 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.42, reflecting a -6.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Surge Energy has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.