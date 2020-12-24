The Chief Financial Officer of Superior Mining International (Other OTC: SUIFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Superior Mining International (SUIFF – Research Report), Cyrus Driver, bought shares of SUIFF for $9,000.

SUIFF’s market cap is $27.27 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.10. Currently, Superior Mining International has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.58 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Cyrus Driver's trades have generated a 19.5% average return based on past transactions.

Superior Mining International Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company was founded on May 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.