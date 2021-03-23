The Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered (SCBFF – Research Report), Andrew Nigel Halford, exercised options to sell 8,217 SCBFF shares for a total transaction value of $41.33K.

In addition to Andrew Nigel Halford, 14 other SCBFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Andrew Nigel Halford’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $4.44 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Standard Chartered has an average volume of 12.46K. The company has a one-year high of $7.18 and a one-year low of $4.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.53, reflecting a 2.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.55M worth of SCBFF shares and purchased $9,440 worth of SCBFF shares. The insider sentiment on Standard Chartered has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew Nigel Halford’s trades have generated a -7.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.