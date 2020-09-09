The Chief Financial Officer of SOL Global Investments (Other OTC: SOLCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of SOL Global Investments (SOLCF – Research Report), Paul Kania, bought shares of SOLCF for $50K.

In addition to Paul Kania, one other SOLCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, SOL Global Investments has an average volume of 111.30K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.10.

SOL Global Investments Corp. engages in the research and development of drug therapies. It specializes in the development of a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. The company was founded by Jonathan Gilbert on January 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.