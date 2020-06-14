The Chief Financial Officer of SilverCrest Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of SilverCrest Metals (SILV – Research Report), Anne Yong, exercised options to sell 23,200 SILV shares for a total transaction value of $282K.

In addition to Anne Yong, 6 other SILV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 963.74K. The company has a one-year high of $9.69 and a one-year low of $3.28. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.87.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.83, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on SilverCrest Metals has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.