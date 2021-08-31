The Chief Financial Officer of Sayona Mining (Other OTC: SYAXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Sayona Mining (SYAXF – Research Report), Paul Anthony Crawford, bought shares of SYAXF for $60K.

Following this transaction Paul Anthony Crawford’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $17.58 million. In addition to Paul Anthony Crawford, one other SYAXF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SYAXF’s market cap is $715 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -73.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.91M worth of SYAXF shares and purchased $150K worth of SYAXF shares. The insider sentiment on Sayona Mining has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sayona Mining Ltd. engages in sourcing and developing raw materials required for constructing lithium-ion batteries. It operates through the following projects: Authier Lithium, West Australian Lithium, and East Kimberley Graphite. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Paddington, Australia.