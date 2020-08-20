The Chief Financial Officer of Royal Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Gold (RGLD – Research Report), Paul Libner, exercised options to sell 300 RGLD shares for a total transaction value of $42K.

This recent transaction decreases Paul Libner’s holding in the company by 10%. In addition to Paul Libner, 3 other RGLD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and quarterly net profit of $49.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $26.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.64 and a one-year low of $59.78. RGLD’s market cap is $9.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $142.25, reflecting a -3.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Royal Gold has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.