The Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank Of Canada is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY – Research Report), Rod Bolger, exercised options to sell 575 RY shares for a total transaction value of $66.95K.

This recent transaction decreases Rod Bolger’s holding in the company by 31% to a total of $154.8K. Following Rod Bolger’s last RY Sell transaction on February 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.3%.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.85 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.81 billion and had a net profit of $3.5 billion. The company has a one-year high of $94.37 and a one-year low of $49.55.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.32, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Royal Bank Of Canada has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1864, Royal Bank of Canada is Canada’s largest bank in terms of market capitalization. It provides banking and financial services across Canada, the United States and other selected countries. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support.