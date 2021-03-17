The Chief Financial Officer of Ritchie Bros is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Ritchie Bros (RBA – Research Report), Sharon Ruth Driscoll, exercised options to sell 14,200 RBA shares for a total transaction value of $802.2K.

In addition to Sharon Ruth Driscoll, 17 other RBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ritchie Bros’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $383 million and quarterly net profit of $48.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $332 million and had a net profit of $51.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.64 and a one-year low of $25.92. Currently, Ritchie Bros has an average volume of 823.03K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $64.25, reflecting a -11.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ritchie Bros has been negative according to 144 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.