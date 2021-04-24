The Chief Financial Officer of Resaas Services is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Resaas Services (RSASF – Research Report), Annie Chan, exercised options to sell 74,400 RSASF shares for a total transaction value of $130.9K.

Following Annie Chan’s last RSASF Sell transaction on February 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 713.46. RSASF’s market cap is $88.63 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -32.20. Currently, Resaas Services has an average volume of 17.83K.

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. It specializes in enterprise social network, global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and an advertising engine. The company was founded on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.