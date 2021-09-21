The Chief Financial Officer of QC Copper and Gold Inc (Other OTC: QCCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of QC Copper and Gold Inc (QCCUF – Research Report), Stephen Stewart, bought shares of QCCUF for $21.15K.

This is Stewart’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:MIS back in December 2019 This recent transaction increases Stephen Stewart’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $693.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.12 and a one-year low of $0.11. QCCUF’s market cap is $20.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70.

Stephen Stewart’s trades have generated a -4.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QC Copper and Gold Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing copper projects in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, Canada. It is focused on the Opemiska copper project.