The Chief Financial Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC: PLNHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF – Research Report), Dennis Logan, sold shares of PLNHF for $213.2K.

Currently, Planet 13 Holdings has an average volume of 433.15K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.43.

The insider sentiment on Planet 13 Holdings has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.