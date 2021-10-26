The Chief Financial Officer of PharmaCielo (Other OTC: PCLOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of PharmaCielo (PCLOF – Research Report), Ian D Atacan, bought shares of PCLOF for $32.3K.

This recent transaction increases Ian D Atacan’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $52.92K.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

PCLOF’s market cap is $130 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.10. Currently, PharmaCielo has an average volume of 12.34K. The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $0.42.

The insider sentiment on PharmaCielo has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ian D Atacan’s trades have generated a 20.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PharmaCielo Ltd is a pharma company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors.