The Chief Financial Officer of P2 Gold (Other OTC: CTIMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of P2 Gold (CTIMF – Research Report), Grant Quinlan Bond, bought shares of CTIMF for $4,000.

Following this transaction Grant Quinlan Bond’s holding in the company was increased by 50% to a total of $9,600. In addition to Grant Quinlan Bond, 3 other CTIMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.10.

P2 Gold Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.