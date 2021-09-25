The Chief Financial Officer of Osisko Mining (Other OTC: OBNNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report), Blair David Zaritsky, bought shares of OBNNF for $13.49K.

Following this transaction Blair David Zaritsky’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $123.7K. In addition to Blair David Zaritsky, 8 other OBNNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 909.84K. The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $1.87.

Starting in October 2020, OBNNF received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blair David Zaritsky's trades have generated a 49.8% average return based on past transactions.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.