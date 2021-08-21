The Chief Financial Officer of Novanta is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Novanta (NOVT – Research Report), Robert Buckley, exercised options to sell 48 NOVT shares for a total transaction value of $7,131.

In addition to Robert Buckley, 5 other NOVT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Robert Buckley has reported another 3 Sell trades on NOVT for a total of $10.39M.

Based on Novanta’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $168 million and quarterly net profit of $11.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $145 million and had a net profit of $11.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $151.43 and a one-year low of $95.53. NOVT’s market cap is $5.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 119.80.

The insider sentiment on Novanta has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.