The Chief Financial Officer of NioCorp Developments is Exercising Options

On March 12 it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of NioCorp Developments (NIOBF – Research Report), Neal S Shah, exercised options to sell 129,890 NIOBF shares for a total transaction value of $152K.

This recent transaction decreases Neal S Shah’s holding in the company by 56% to a total of $342K. In addition to Neal S Shah, 6 other NIOBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 650.64K. NIOBF’s market cap is $258 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 75.24.

The insider sentiment on NioCorp Developments has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.