The Chief Financial Officer of NervGen Pharma (Other OTC: NGENF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of NervGen Pharma (NGENF – Research Report), William James Adams, bought shares of NGENF for $60K.

This is Adams’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:RBM back in December 2015 In addition to William James Adams, one other NGENF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, NervGen Pharma has an average volume of 20.73K. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.55. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.85.

NervGen Pharma Corp is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, NVG-291, has placed ahead for both spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial on healthy subjects in early 2020 with an expansion of the trial in the second half of 2020 to include a cohort of spinal cord injury patients. In addition, the company intends to commence a Phase 2 multiple sclerosis clinical trial in early 2021.