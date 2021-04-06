The Chief Financial Officer of M&G Plc is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of M&G Plc (MGPUF – Research Report), Clare Bousfield, exercised options to sell 105,109 MGPUF shares for a total transaction value of $218.2K.

In addition to Clare Bousfield, 8 other MGPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Bousfield’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:RSA back in August 2020

Currently, M&G Plc has an average volume of 850. The company has a one-year high of $3.24 and a one-year low of $1.38.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.89, reflecting a 2.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.27M worth of MGPUF shares and purchased $33.05K worth of MGPUF shares. The insider sentiment on M&G Plc has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.