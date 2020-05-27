The Chief Financial Officer of Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), Hannes Philip Portmann, bought shares of MGDPF for $37.5K.

This recent transaction increases Hannes Philip Portmann’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $174K. In addition to Hannes Philip Portmann, one other MGDPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 61.50K. The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.52.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.