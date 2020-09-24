The Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver (NYSE MKT: MAG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver (MAG – Research Report), Larry Taddei, sold shares of MAG for $280.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $18.25 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 88.29K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.69, reflecting a -28.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on MAG Silver has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Larry Taddei's trades have generated a -6.2% average return based on past transactions.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.