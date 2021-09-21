The Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report), Arvind Utchanah, bought shares of KHTRF for $3,120.

Following this transaction Arvind Utchanah’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $40.15K. In addition to Arvind Utchanah, 5 other KHTRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.8 million and quarterly net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.25 million and had a net profit of $17.45 million. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 11.20K. The company has a one-year high of $4.64 and a one-year low of $3.95.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.17, reflecting a -33.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Knight Therapeutics has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.