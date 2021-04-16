The Chief Financial Officer of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE: KFS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Kingsway Financial Services (KFS – Research Report), Kent A Hansen, bought shares of KFS for $1,499.

In addition to Kent A Hansen, 11 other KFS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Kent A Hansen’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $263K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kingsway Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.39 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,846,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4 million. KFS’s market cap is $105 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.26.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $271.8K worth of KFS shares and purchased $1.5M worth of KFS shares. The insider sentiment on Kingsway Financial Services has been neutral according to 124 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers personal automobile insurance to drivers. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.