The Chief Financial Officer of International Prospect Ventures (Other OTC: URANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of International Prospect Ventures (URANF – Research Report), Rico De Vega, bought shares of URANF for $5,250.

Following this transaction Rico De Vega’s holding in the company was increased by 58% to a total of $12.92K. In addition to Rico De Vega, 3 other URANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

URANF’s market cap is $4.52 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.40. Currently, International Prospect Ventures has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on International Prospect Ventures has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects. The company holds an interest in the Porcupine miracle prospect, consisting of more than four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. It is also focused on the development of Pilbara gold-the wits end project which comprises of approximately eight staked properties covering an area of approximately 927 kilometers in Southeast of Karratha, Western Australia.