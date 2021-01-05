The Chief Financial Officer of IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of IMV (IMV – Research Report), Pierre Labbé, bought shares of IMV for $39.47K.

Following this transaction Pierre Labbé’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $480.4K. This is Labbé’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OBNNF back in December 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, IMV has an average volume of 48.47K. The company has a one-year high of $6.82 and a one-year low of $1.35. IMV’s market cap is $214 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.16, reflecting a -56.1% downside.

Pierre Labbé’s trades have generated a -1.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.