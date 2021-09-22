The Chief Financial Officer of Hiscox (Other OTC: HCXLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Hiscox (HCXLF – Research Report), Hamayou Akbar Hussain, bought shares of HCXLF for $51.24K.

This recent transaction increases Hamayou Akbar Hussain’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $1.07 million. Following Hamayou Akbar Hussain’s last HCXLF Buy transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.4%.

HCXLF’s market cap is $4.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -175.90. The company has a one-year high of $14.56 and a one-year low of $10.60. Currently, Hiscox has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.60, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions. The Hiscox London Market segment comprises the internationally traded insurance business written by the group’s London-based underwriters. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the company, combining underwriting platforms in Bermuda, London, and Paris. The Corporate Centre segment consists of the investment return, finance costs and administrative costs associated with Group management activities. The company was founded on September 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.