The Chief Financial Officer of GreenFirst Forest Products (Other OTC: ICLTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenFirst Forest Products (ICLTF – Research Report), Michael Liggett,, sold shares of ICLTF for $5,800.

In addition to Michael Liggett,, 3 other ICLTF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.15 and a one-year low of $0.28. ICLTF’s market cap is $69.73 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.60. Currently, GreenFirst Forest Products has an average volume of 18.04K.

The insider sentiment on GreenFirst Forest Products has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Itasca Capital Ltd. engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.