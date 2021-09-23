The Chief Financial Officer of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE MKT: GSV) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Gold Standard Ventures (GSV – Research Report), Jordan Neeser, bought shares of GSV for $21.05K.

This recent transaction increases Jordan Neeser’s holding in the company by 18% to a total of $110K. In addition to Jordan Neeser, 4 other GSV executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Gold Standard Ventures has an average volume of 77.60K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.43.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.06, reflecting a -55.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Gold Standard Ventures has been neutral according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the business of acquisition and exploration in Nevada, United States. It focuses on gold assets of Railroad-Pinion and Lewis Gold projects. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.