The Chief Financial Officer of GlobeX Data (Other OTC: SWISF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of GlobeX Data (SWISF – Research Report), Scott C Davis, bought shares of SWISF for $14.85K.

This recent transaction increases Scott C Davis’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $345.9K.

Based on GlobeX Data’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.12K and GAAP net loss of -$978,707. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8,084 and had a GAAP net loss of $309.9K. Currently, GlobeX Data has an average volume of 123.85K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.64.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $742.5K worth of SWISF shares and purchased $14.85K worth of SWISF shares. The insider sentiment on GlobeX Data has been neutral according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GlobeX Data Ltd is a Canada based software company. It is a distributor and license holder of secure cloud-based storage, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. The products of the company include Digital Safe, Priva Talk and Sekur. The company sells the products through resellers and other distribution channels such as managed service providers, Internet service providers, and telecommunication companies.