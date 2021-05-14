The Chief Financial Officer of Genel Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Genel Energy (GEGYF – Research Report), Esa Ikaheimonen, exercised options to sell 536,437 GEGYF shares for a total transaction value of $931.8K.

This is Ikaheimonen’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:IOG back in April 2019 In addition to Esa Ikaheimonen, 2 other GEGYF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Genel Energy has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.80 and a one-year low of $1.40.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC. The Exploration segment refers to the exploration activity in Somaliland and Morocco. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.