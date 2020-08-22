The Chief Financial Officer of Frontera Energy (Other OTC: FECCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Frontera Energy (FECCF – Research Report), Ospina Alejandro Piñeros, bought shares of FECCF for $8,800.

Following this transaction Ospina Alejandro Piñeros’ holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $41.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.27 and a one-year low of $1.90. FECCF’s market cap is $203 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.35, reflecting a -35.5% downside.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Canada and Other. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.