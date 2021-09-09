The Chief Financial Officer of Freeman Gold Corp. (Other OTC: FMANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF – Research Report), Bassam Moubarak, bought shares of FMANF for $195K.

Following this transaction Bassam Moubarak’s holding in the company was increased by 88% to a total of $480K. This is Moubarak’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:HWY back in November 2020

Currently, Freeman Gold Corp. has an average volume of 26.08K. The company has a one-year high of $0.89 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Freeman Gold Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for gold. It is focused on the Lemhi gold project.