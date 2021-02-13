The Chief Financial Officer of Exro Technologies (Other OTC: EXROF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Exro Technologies (EXROF – Research Report), William John Meekison, sold shares of EXROF for $335K.

Following William John Meekison’s last EXROF Sell transaction on February 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%. This is Meekison’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Exro Technologies has an average volume of 395.74K. The company has a one-year high of $5.70 and a one-year low of $0.15. EXROF’s market cap is $603 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -65.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $652.2K worth of EXROF shares and purchased $14.4K worth of EXROF shares. The insider sentiment on Exro Technologies has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.