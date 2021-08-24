The Chief Financial Officer of Exro Technologies (Other OTC: EXROF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Exro Technologies (EXROF – Research Report), William John Meekison, bought shares of EXROF for $8,820.

Following this transaction William John Meekison’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $168.7K.

EXROF’s market cap is $274 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.00. Currently, Exro Technologies has an average volume of 277.06K. The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $2.14.

Starting in September 2020, EXROF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Exro Technologies has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William John Meekison’s trades have generated a 20.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.