The Chief Financial Officer of Experian is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Experian (EXPGF – Research Report), Lloyd Mark Pitchford, exercised options to sell 51,339 EXPGF shares for a total transaction value of $1.36M.

Following this transaction Lloyd Mark Pitchford’s holding in the company was decreased by 24% to a total of $15.21 million. Following Lloyd Mark Pitchford’s last EXPGF Sell transaction on June 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.80 and a one-year low of $31.71. Currently, Experian has an average volume of 468.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.13, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.19M worth of EXPGF shares and purchased $159.8K worth of EXPGF shares. The insider sentiment on Experian has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.