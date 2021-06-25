The Chief Financial Officer of Diageo is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report), Kathryn A Mikells, exercised options to sell 643 DGEAF shares for a total transaction value of $22.42K.

Following Kathryn A Mikells’ last DGEAF Sell transaction on February 10, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $50.61 and a one-year low of $31.40. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 544. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.96.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.75, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.