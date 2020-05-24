May 24, 2020   Basic Materials, Insider News   No comments

The Chief Financial Officer of Defense Metals (Other OTC: DFMTF) is Selling Shares

By Carrie Williams

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer of Defense Metals (DFMTFResearch Report), Ryan Cheung, sold shares of DFMTF for $26.25K.

Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 256.70K.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.

